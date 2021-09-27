Businesses develop their digital skills in series of events culminating at The Alnwick Garden

Delegates at the Digital Disruption workshop at The Alnwick Garden.

Over 100 businesses took part in Digital Disruption, a week-long series of hybrid events leading up to a full-day event at The Alnwick Garden.

Crafted by Business Northumberland, the focus was on providing businesses with the skills to get their businesses noticed online and to increase sales.

Digital experts provided advice on developing social media content, digital marketing strategies and blogging and vlogging skills.

John Hildreth, head of economic growth at Advance Northumberland, said: “The event was a big step for Business Northumberland and businesses in attendance to get back to face to face events.

"If this past year has taught us anything, it is the value of having your business online and the benefits of having instant communication to customers through the use of social media.

"The week captured this perfectly and has allowed businesses the tools and confidence to get their business noticed online.”