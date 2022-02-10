Business programme boost for Northumberland pub

Joanne McGarry and her son, Aaron Hart, outside Anglers Arms.

Joanne McGarry opened Anglers Arms – located on Sheepwash Bank, Choppington – in 2019. Her sister Brenda McIntosh is the marketing manager for the business.

They were keen to further develop their skillset to ensure the pub and B&B is a success, not only with the punters and staff but by reaching new customers online as well.

After spotting an advert on Facebook for free digital business support offered by Business Northumberland, they knew this was an opportunity not to be missed.

Business Northumberland provides support to small and medium enterprises across the North East that are looking to sustain and grow their business online.

The fully financed support programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Advance Northumberland, so there is no cost to eligible businesses when accessing the support.

Anglers Arms recently welcomed six new members of staff to make it a team of 18, including other family members, and with the support it is now getting, the pub is looking to further increase its workforce.

Joanne said: “We are currently taking part in the 12 hours growth programme to support us to help drive productivity, help with business processes and offer quality service levels.

“As a business we are always looking to improve things and learn as much as we can, and the Business Northumberland programme is just perfect for that.”

She was appointed coach Sharon MacArthur through Transmit Consulting, which delivers on behalf of Business Northumberland, to develop her leadership and management to help build skills around managing staff, processes and ensuring the day-to-day running of the business is at a high and consistent level.

Brenda has also taken part in the fully funded workshops available on the programme to develop her skills across a range of topics.

Damian Baetens, business support director at Transmit Consulting, said: “Joanne's experience brilliantly illustrates how valuable it can be for business owners to take a step back from day-to-day operations to take a good look at the bigger picture.”