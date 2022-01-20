Business offering free training as it looks to recruit new instructors

SwimNE are looking to hire a further ten new swimming instructors.

SwimNE are looking to hire a further ten new swimming instructors to deliver lessons from its PaddlePod and other learn to swim venues.

Successful candidates will be offered a place on one of the company’s fully-funded training programmes, helping them gain a UK-recognised swimming teacher qualification.

The training course – the next of which will take place from January 30 to February 4 – would usually cost around £700 to attend, but is being fully funded by SwimNE and PaddlePod in a bid to attract as many local candidates as possible.

Training will take place at PaddlePod’s approved training site in Killingworth, and will cover areas such as aquatic skills and strokes, effective teaching, inclusion and disability, safeguarding, and safety and rescue.

The course will end with a formal assessment, with jobs being guaranteed for all those who pass.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, be a strong swimmer, and have a high standard of physical fitness.

Phil Groom, founder and director of SwimNE said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in the demand for our swimming lessons over the last year.

"Our team has grown significantly across our centres, and we are now urgently looking for swimming teachers.

“As we enter 2022, we are hugely optimistic about the future and look forward to welcoming new faces to our team as we continue to grow.

"We are offering individuals a chance to re-train, to learn new skills, and to be a part of a fun and growing team, all while undertaking thoroughly rewarding roles.”