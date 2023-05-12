Business Northumberland to wind up support programme with final event focused on the digital future

The support programme is drawing to a close at the end of May having supported over 1,200 businesses over the past four years.

At the last event, businesses are invited to take a look at the current scope of digital marketing and what the future holds at Horton Grange, near Morpeth, on Wednesday, May 24.

Your Digital Future promises to be an interactive day to engage business owners to really take a hold of their digital marketing journey and give them the confidence to move forward without the future support of the programme and its experts.

A Business Northumberland event at The Alnwick Garden.

Business Northumberland has been providing support to small and medium enterprises with funding from the European Regional Development Fund and Advance Northumberland.

The final event will reflect on the success of the programme as well as provide some final advice and support to businesses to instil confidence and skills to take their business forward in the absence of the programme’s support.

Since 2019, the landscape of digital marketing, has changed considerably, further fuelled by the pandemic and Brexit. Business Northumberland understands how confusing and challenging it can be for a small business to navigate, which is why the final event has been dedicated to the topic.

Host Justin Lockwood will be joined by guest speakers Tom Hardy, founder of Twelfth City Cyclery; Alex Knight, CEO of Stemazing; Amie Nevin, founder of Ivy & Rigg and more.

Programme trainers, Scott Goodacre and Steven Parker will deliver workshops focusing on the current state of digital marketing before shifting focus in the afternoon of the event to where digital marketing is heading.

The workshops will take a look into the new update for Google Analytics, GA4 as well as how businesses are using artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Business Northumberland programme manager, Lucy Evermore said: “We are confident in the ability of the businesses who have been such a massive part of the programme and it has been amazing to see the growth in not only skills but within their business.

“I know I speak on behalf of the team when I say how proud we all are and look forward to continuing to watch businesses grow.”