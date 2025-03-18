Northumberland County Council has announced the launch of the brand-new business support service.

Business Northumberland is a dedicated support service tailored to drive economic growth, attract inward investment and generally support businesses across the county.

Designed to business looking to relocate and invest in the county from across the world, the support service also provides support for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and established businesses with access to services, including expert mentoring, skills development, and networking opportunities.

Recognising the vital role business play, this initiative aligns with Northumberland County Council’s commitment to delivering more and better jobs and a strong, competitive economy.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council said: “The launch of Business Northumberland marks an exciting new chapter for our region’s business community.

“Building on the success of significant investments such as the £10bn Blackstone QTS Data Centre Campus in Cambois alongside investments by JDR Cables and RWE, the County is a fantastic place to secure more investment and create more jobs for our communities.”

He added: “By equipping of existing businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and expertise they need to grow, we are fostering a resilient, innovative, and prosperous economy.”

Simon Neilson, executive director for Place and Regeneration at Northumberland County Council also commented: “Business Northumberland invites business owners and investors from across the county to take advantage of this new initiative.

"Whether looking to start, scale, or innovate, the programme is designed to provide businesses with the strategic support they need to achieve long-term success.”