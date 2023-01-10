Business Northumberland enters final six months with call for businesses seeking digital growth
Business Northumberland is celebrating its role in helping to create nearly 100 jobs since 2019.
The business support programme has also delivered 500 events and 5,000 hours of support to small and medium enterprises across the North East in that time.
This has included help for businesses to develop their digital skills through workshops, growth coaching, dedicated business advisors and digital audits.
Over 1,000 small to medium sized businesses are currently registered to the programme.
The programme, funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Advance Northumberland, is now expecting a busy few months before it closes in June.
Lucy Evermore, programme manager for Business Northumberland, said: “The team have been working really hard to support businesses. Working closely with the business community has allowed us to continue to shape the programme to ensure the support we offer is relevant to the businesses to support with their growth.
“These numbers are fantastic for the programme and having the opportunity to work with the amazing businesses across the county make our jobs even better.
"I urge any business needing support with digital skills to get in touch as we are heading into our final six months.”
The team are bringing brand new workshops to businesses in 2023, including accessibility workshops, GA4 workshops (the new iteration of Google Analytics) as well as brand new networking events across the Northumberland including new events in Ponteland.
There is still time for businesses to register to the programme and receive fully funded support.
To find out more information and to register please go to: www.businessnorthumberland.co.uk or email [email protected]