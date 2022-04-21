Business bosses to sleep under the stars at The Alnwick Garden

CEO Sleepout are urging company bosses and executives from Northumberland to take part in the charity event and give up their bed for one night to help raise money to support homeless people.

Bianca Robinson, chief executive of CEO Sleepout, said: “We’re really excited to be back in Northumberland for the fifth time.

“Northumberland isn’t particularly associated with rough sleepers, but this doesn’t mean that homelessness doesn’t exist.

Business bosses are being urged to sign up for the CEO Sleepout at The Alnwick Garden.

"We see people sleeping in cars with their children, on friends’ sofas, or worse; risking exploitation in exchange for a roof over their heads.

“The event is a chance for local people to learn about hidden homelessness in the area and what’s been done to help those at risk.”

Mark Brassell, director of The Alnwick Garden, said “We are always delighted to host the CEO Sleepout within The Alnwick Garden.

"It is always a great event where business leaders come together to raise funds for some outstanding charities.

"Not only do participants sleep rough for the night but we get to hear about some of the great work the charities do and hear first-hand from some of the people the event has helped in the past.

"The support that CEO Sleepout has provided to the local community over the past five years has benefited a huge number of local worthy causes and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of this years fundraising efforts.”

Bianca added: “We hope it will also unlock compassion, understanding and inspire them to use their power to reduce inequalities in our society.”

Since the charity was founded in 2013, the sleepout events have raised over £3 million, with the funds helping homeless people in all areas of the UK.

Ten per cent of funds raised at the event will also go to the Disasters Emergency Committee to support those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

Bianca said: “I’d like to strongly encourage anyone who is considering signing up to go for it!

“I can’t promise you a good night’s sleep, but it could be one of the best nights youll ever have, because you could change somebody’s life.”

There are still spaces available for the sleepout on Thursday, May 5.