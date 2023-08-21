Bellway North East has been building 184 new homes at Ottermead at Jameson Manor on the former Northumbria Police HQ site off North Road.

The developer has constructed all of the 158 private homes, while all 26 of the affordable homes available for rent or discounted market value have been finished and handed over.

In addition, the restoration of the Grade II listed buildings on the site to create a further 22 new homes – The Listed at Ottermead – has also been completed, with just one two-bedroom apartment remaining.

A streetscene of Bellway’s The Listed at Ottermead development, which is coming to a close.

Emma Chesterton, sales director for Bellway North East, said: “The site team has really pulled out all the stops to create a fabulous-looking development in this five-year build programme.

“It’s wonderful to be able to help preserve part of this area’s heritage by giving the site of the former Northumbria Police HQ a new lease of life. We’ve paid tribute to this aspect of the site’s history by naming the streets after classic TV detectives such as Morse, Frost and Taggart.

“It has also been exciting to be able to retain and restore some of the original buildings and people have taken advantage of the rare opportunity to buy a new home in a listed property.”

Ottermead at Jameson Manor is part of the wider Jameson Manor scheme, which has seen a total of 275 new homes built on the 57-acre site that Bellway bought in 2018.