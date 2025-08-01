A convenience store in Wooler is under new ownership.

Retailers Paul McKenna and Graeme Wilson opened the Budgens store on the site of the former Glendale Garden Centre in late 2023.

Paul, an engineer by trade, has decided to sell due to existing business demands, and to allow the store to flourish further under new ownership.

The store has been sold to an experienced retailer with a background in running convenience stores.

The unnamed purchaser plans to work with staff and the local community to encourage stock and product range growth, so that the store can provide even more essential services to the area.

The purchaser commented: “We are delighted to have bought this excellent store from such wonderful people, Paul and Graeme. The store has got a lot of potential and Wooler is such a nice place, we are already in love with it.”

Paul added: “I know they will make a huge success of the business.”

Andrew Birnie, director at business property advisers Christie & Co, added, “I am delighted to announce the swift sale of Budgens Wooler.

"We were instructed to approach a small pool of known and trusted buyers to find the right fit for this store.

"The deal was agreed within two weeks of initial contact, and we look forward to seeing the store fulfil its true potential under new ownership.”

The store was sold at an undisclosed price.

It was the 400th Budgens store across the UK when it opened following a £650,000 investment.