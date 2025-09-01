Budding entrepreneurs encouraged to attend Northumberland Enterprise Festival

Northumberland Enterprise Festival is returning at three locations across the county.

The festival is aimed at individuals thinking about starting a business, as well as those in their first year of trading.

It will cover topics such as common mistakes in the first year of business and how to overcome/avoid them, pricing your business, growth planning, getting customers and retaining them.

It is organised by the Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS), delivered by Northumberland County Council.

The Northumberland Enterprise Festival is returning. Picture: RJM Photography

Events will be taking place at Market Place Blyth, Brocksbushes, near Hexham, and The Alnwick Garden from October 7-9,from 9am to 3.30pm.

Businesses who have been on the Northumberland Small Business Service and attended last year’s event will be in attendance to talk about their business journey and inspire and give their advice first hand.

Katie Davis-Milnes, owner of Skylark Asset and Business Finance, said: “We attended last year before we began trading and it proved to be invaluable. It was brilliant to get support from professionals alongside other, inspiring, like-minded people setting up businesses, not to mention a lovely lunch.”

Programme manager, Lucy Evermore said: “The Northumberland Enterprise Festival is all about supporting local residents to explore their potential.

"Whether someone has a business idea they’ve been sitting on, or they’ve recently launched and feel overwhelmed, this event is designed to show them they’re not alone. We want people to leave with renewed confidence, clarity, and practical tools they can use straight away.”

The event is free to attend, but registration is essential as spaces are limited. Register at: https://northumberlandsmallbusiness.co.uk/enterprise-festival

This project is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.