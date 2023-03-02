Openreach, which is owned by BT, has expanded its ‘full fibre’ network to include more than 16,500 addresses in the town.

The company says the technology, which exclusively uses high-speed fibre optic cables to connect properties to the internet, is around five times more reliable than the copper cable networks it replaces and up to 16 times faster than the average UK broadband connection.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s partnership director for Scotland and the North East, said: “Our investment across the North East continues at pace, and we’re determined to deliver a great service which helps communities to thrive and supports people to work from home easily, keep in touch with their loved ones, and build connections and opportunities.

£4.9m was spent installing the new fibre optic cables in Blyth.

“Gigabit-capable broadband can have a huge impact on people’s lives and is great for the economy, but upgrades are not automatic.

“People need to place an order with their chosen providers to get connected and we will do the rest.”

According to Openreach, only 38% of people in the area who have access to the new technology are taking advantage of it. You can check if you have access here.

Mr Thorburn added: “Even if you already have a decent enough service, it is worth checking if you can upgrade because full fibre is the future.

“It provides the best broadband experience at great value for money.

“There will be no more worrying that your video call might freeze or your files are failing to upload when everyone is at home competing for bandwidth at the same time.”

Openreach will install the technology elsewhere in Northumberland as it aims to connect 25 million addresses by 2026.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "It is fantastic that many homes and businesses in Blyth can now benefit from the fastest broadband speeds available.

“Good connectivity is vital to our modern lives and can open up a whole host of benefits and opportunities for work and leisure purposes alike.