The Alnwick-based firm has secured additional funding from shareholders to double the number of customers it can deliver to with a 10 gigabit capable full fibre network.

Managing director Stephen Pinchen said: “Having passed over 10,000 premises ahead of schedule and connecting over 2,500 customers, it was vital to secure additional funding from our shareholders to accelerate the growth and increase the target from 25,000 to 50,000 premises.”

Alncom have recently completed builds in and around Shilbottle, Longframlington, Longhorsley, Longhoughton, Alnwick, Aln Valley, Upper Coquetdale and Norham.

Alncom is expanding its ultrafast broadband roll-out.

They are currently building in Felton, Warkworth, Rothbury and Thropton, as well as Upper Teesdale and Esh in County Durham.

“Mostly utilising in-house build teams has been the key to the speed of our roll out,” said Mr Pinchen.

"We have also deployed a fast-track apprentice and training scheme that is in full flow, increasing jobs and opportunities in the region.

"The workforce are feeling valued in a difficult economy and It has been immensely gratifying to deliver personal development to the team, with the plus of such a positive impact on rural communities”.

Alncom also announced a new social tariff of £15 per month for a full fibre connection and hope to support the most vulnerable families in the communities so that school children have a chance to continue their studies at home.

Rory Wilson of Northumberland Estates said: “We are delighted with the continued success of the Northumberland Estates investment.

"In one of the most rural regions in the United Kingdom, it’s essential that the economy is supported with good communications.

"It has offered life-changing benefits to the farming community, those working from home, families and isolated individuals and businesses”.

Cllr Steven Bridgett, Rothbury ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “Alncom has started expanding its services further into Coquetdale which we very much welcome.