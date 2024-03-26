Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a gigafactory producing electric car batteries stalled after start-up Britishvolt went into administration last year, with a proposed £8.6m takeover by Australian firm Recharge Industries yet to materialise.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of the council’s Corporate Services and Economic Growth Scrutiny Committee, bosses at Advance Northumberland gave an update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of economic growth and investments Michael Black said: “Whilst we get that Britishvolt failed, they succeeded on a number of levels.

A CGI of the proposed Britishvolt plant at Cambois. (Photo by Britishvolt)

“They secured power and planning permission and carried out ground investigations. We have a lot of knowledge about that site.

“It will secure a significant investment at some point in time. It is about making sure it is the right thing at the right time.”

Bedlington West councillor Malcolm Robinson questioned whether any future project on the site would be the promised gigafactory. Cllr Robinson was concerned the site could be carved up with smaller “piecemeal” developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Black said: “It is a council-owned site. We are working very closely with the council but it is a question mainly for the council.

“We will support whatever the council wants to do. Fundamentally, it is one of the greatest opportunities that Northumberland has.

“It is called the gigafatory site and everyone would like to see a gigafactory. The market will play a large roll in that.