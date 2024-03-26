Britishvolt site remains 'one of the greatest opportunities' in Northumberland

Officials at Northumberland County Council’s development company have insisted that the “great opportunity” provided by the Britishvolt site in Cambois will attract the necessary investment.
By James Robinson
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plans for a gigafactory producing electric car batteries stalled after start-up Britishvolt went into administration last year, with a proposed £8.6m takeover by Australian firm Recharge Industries yet to materialise.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of the council’s Corporate Services and Economic Growth Scrutiny Committee, bosses at Advance Northumberland gave an update.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director of economic growth and investments Michael Black said: “Whilst we get that Britishvolt failed, they succeeded on a number of levels.

Most Popular
A CGI of the proposed Britishvolt plant at Cambois. (Photo by Britishvolt)A CGI of the proposed Britishvolt plant at Cambois. (Photo by Britishvolt)
A CGI of the proposed Britishvolt plant at Cambois. (Photo by Britishvolt)

“They secured power and planning permission and carried out ground investigations. We have a lot of knowledge about that site.

“It will secure a significant investment at some point in time. It is about making sure it is the right thing at the right time.”

Bedlington West councillor Malcolm Robinson questioned whether any future project on the site would be the promised gigafactory. Cllr Robinson was concerned the site could be carved up with smaller “piecemeal” developments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Black said: “It is a council-owned site. We are working very closely with the council but it is a question mainly for the council.

“We will support whatever the council wants to do. Fundamentally, it is one of the greatest opportunities that Northumberland has.

“It is called the gigafatory site and everyone would like to see a gigafactory. The market will play a large roll in that.

“Britishvolt did raise the profile of that site and Northumberland to a very high level. We have regular meetings with government because it is deemed to be that important.”

Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilBritishvolt