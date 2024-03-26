Britishvolt site remains 'one of the greatest opportunities' in Northumberland
Plans for a gigafactory producing electric car batteries stalled after start-up Britishvolt went into administration last year, with a proposed £8.6m takeover by Australian firm Recharge Industries yet to materialise.
Speaking at Monday’s meeting of the council’s Corporate Services and Economic Growth Scrutiny Committee, bosses at Advance Northumberland gave an update.
Director of economic growth and investments Michael Black said: “Whilst we get that Britishvolt failed, they succeeded on a number of levels.
“They secured power and planning permission and carried out ground investigations. We have a lot of knowledge about that site.
“It will secure a significant investment at some point in time. It is about making sure it is the right thing at the right time.”
Bedlington West councillor Malcolm Robinson questioned whether any future project on the site would be the promised gigafactory. Cllr Robinson was concerned the site could be carved up with smaller “piecemeal” developments.
Mr Black said: “It is a council-owned site. We are working very closely with the council but it is a question mainly for the council.
“We will support whatever the council wants to do. Fundamentally, it is one of the greatest opportunities that Northumberland has.
“It is called the gigafatory site and everyone would like to see a gigafactory. The market will play a large roll in that.
“Britishvolt did raise the profile of that site and Northumberland to a very high level. We have regular meetings with government because it is deemed to be that important.”