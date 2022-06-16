Britishvolt sign deal with Northumberland College and training centre to train future workers

Britishvolt has agreed a strategic collaboration with Northumberland College and the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre.

Battery technology pioneer Britishvolt is looking to shape the battery skills landscape through a strategic collaboration with Northumberland College and the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre.

The three will work together to help nurture manufacturing associates and technicians through their core apprenticeship training.

Katie Sloggett, Britishvolt head of hearning & development, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work within our local communities and help generate the skills required for Britain to play its part in the next industrial revolution.

"These partnerships will initially create opportunities for apprentices at levels 2-4, in time forming part of a wider electrification skills pathway towards higher-skills, up to and including level 8 (PhD).

"Both Northumberland College and the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre will link to Britishvolt FutureGen Foundation, connecting into hard-to-reach communities and driving up the aspirations and skills of the many.

“These agreements, alongside the broader technical training programme, will ensure that we have the people and skills that we need for the 3,000 direct highly-skilled jobs.”

As well as training Britishvolt apprentices, Northumberland College will be supporting BV FutureGen Foundation, the charity created by Britishvolt which aims to help build a better future for local communities through providing entry level, gateway qualifications into STEM and renewables employment.

Iain Nixon, vice principal partnerships and commercial, for Education Partnership North East, which incorporates Northumberland College, Sunderland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form, said: “The arrival of Britishvolt in south east Northumberland is going to have a massive positive impact on the local area and its economy and we’re delighted to be partnering with Britishvolt to help recruit new talent and develop their workforce through apprenticeships.

“The college will initially provide training for entry-level apprentices at Britishvolt – operators on the production line and engineering technicians. Ahead of the Gigaplant starting up production, a pilot engineering technician apprenticeship programme will start this September.”

David Grailey, managing director of MTC Training, said: "MTC Training's apprentices are exactly what industry needs to fill the high-tech jobs of the future as industry moves toward a net-zero environment.