Investigators from Australian Federal Police raided the shared offices of SaniteX and Scale Facilitation in Victoria, both of which are owned by entrepreneur David Collard.

The Australian businessman acquired Britishvolt out of administration through Recharge Industries, an electric battery startup owned and run by Scale Facilitation, back in February.

The tax fraud investigation relates to SaniteX.

David Collard, left, the owner of parent company Scale Facilitation, and, right, a CGI of the proposed Britishvolt plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to the Financial Times, a spokesperson for Scale Facilitation said: “We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Australian Taxation Office and now the AFP.

“We deny any wrongdoing and will continue working with our legal and other advisers to defend any matters arising from these discussions.”