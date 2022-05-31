Britishvolt has secured two major deals in the space of a few days.

The company has announced it will anchor its UK battery scale up facilities in the West Midlands with a £200million investment with partner Prologis, creating and sustaining 150 highly-skilled jobs.

Leasing the facility enables Britishvolt to rapidly ramp up cells that are production ready to be manufactured in larger volumes at its Gigaplant in Cambois.

Paul Franklin, property director at Britishvolt, said: “This is another important milestone for Britishvolt, UK plc and its world class automotive industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The UK’s battery ecosystem is a global leader in integrated technology development and industrialisation with the Warwick Manufacturing Group, Faraday Institution, UK Battery Industrialisation Centre and the Advanced Propulsion Centre.

"I am delighted to see Britishvolt lead the UK’s journey into re-industrialisation with the first full-scale battery Gigaplant.

"The new scale-up facilities announced will help the UK build on its home-grown battery intellectual property and level up the country ready for the energy transition.”

Tom Price, capital leasing and deployment director at Prologis UK, said: “The reputation of Hams Hall and the location’s connections to the UK automotive sector has allowed us to embark on a wider conversation with Britishvolt.

"With battery technology seen as the way forward, it’s exciting to be working in this growing sector.”

The news came days after Britishvolt signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Monbat Group, one of Europe’s leading battery solutions companies, to purchase its subsidiary EAS, the advanced technology battery cell innovator and manufacturer based in Nordhausen, Germany.

The agreement values EAS at €36million, and is subject to completion and any regulatory approvals.

Orral Nadjari, founder and CEO at Britishvolt, said: “The acquisition of EAS will allow us to scale up the final part of the 46xx cell development and commercialisation programme and put this leading cell product in the hands of our automotive customers.

“This acquisition – the second in our short history, and first overseas – underscores the drive and determination of Britishvolt to offer best-in-class battery solutions to our customers.

“EAS has a proven track record in providing innovative, tailor-made battery cell solutions for its customers, and it makes strategic sense so that we join forces and grow together.”

EAS, which is currently fully owned by the Monbat Group, has more than 25 years’ experience in developing and producing large format cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells from 7.5 Ah to 50 Ah.

Michael Deutmeyer, managing director at EAS, said: “Britishvolt and EAS are united by common goals.

"We share a vision, and due to the high synergies, both companies are accelerating their mutual growth.

"For EAS and its customers, the focus is on greater capacities in the development and production of innovative cells and battery systems.

"We are expanding our know-how, deepening our ecological and resource-saving approach in production and enlarging our team.

"At the same time, we are supporting Britishvolt as a leader in battery cell technology in its focus on international growth.