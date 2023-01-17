The public broadcaster is reporting that Britishvolt, the electric car battery startup attempting to build a £3.8bn gigafactory in Cambois, will file a notice in insolvency courts.

The firm was in discussions with investors to sell a majority share in the business, but it was reportedly decided on Monday that none of the proposed bids were viable.

An all-staff meeting will take place today at noon.

A CGI of Britishvolt's planned UK gigaplant in Cambois.

The firm secured short term funding in November to stave off administration at that point.

It had asked for £30m of a promised £100m in government funding to be delivered early, but this request was denied by the government.

Staff had recently agreed to take a pay cut and talks with potential investors have been ongoing since the autumn.

If Britishvolt does enter administration, it will be a huge blow to Northumberland and the North East as the new plant was set to create thousands of new jobs.

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy Jonathan Reynolds MP said: “Conservative economic failure is costing working people and British business.

"The government’s long-term failure on industrial strategy means we are losing the global race for electric vehicle battery manufacturing putting our world-famous car industry at risk.

