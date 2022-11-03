The firm, which aims to create 3,000 jobs by building the country’s biggest electric car battery factory near Blyth, had been at risk of entering administration this week.

But this was avoided when 300 staff accepted a temporary pay cut and investment was found to keep the operation afloat for five weeks.

Speaking to the media this morning (Thursday), executive chairman Peter Rolton said: “I do not want to sell this site, I want to develop this site.

A CGI of Britishvolt's gigaplant in Cambois.

“This is a British company with homegrown IP and a fabulous team of factory scientists and chemists that we have developed.

“There are three different lines of batteries that we are going to be producing, all of which are in development at the moment. We have actual physical batteries now out with our customers being evaluated.

“I don't want to sell this site and I don't want to give this company away.

"What I really want to do is build it and develop it and make it the success it should be for the UK.”

The short-term investment to maintain operations was provided by commodities company Glencore, an existing investor in the £3.8billion gigafactory.

Britishvolt had appealed to the government for £30million of the £100million pledged funding to be delivered early to help stabilise the firm’s financial situation, but this was refused.