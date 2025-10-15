British Business Bank's Start Up Loans programme reveals its North East ambassador for 2025

Alex Waker, founder of Awesome Franks

Alex Walker, founder of Newcastle-based Awesome Franks, a gourmet sandwich and deli concept that opened in August 2025, is among 14 businesses announced today as Start Up Loans’ 2025 Ambassadors.

Food entrepreneur Alex previously co-founded the popular Scream for Pizza in Newcastle. After stepping away from the business in 2024 following the birth of her first child, she trained in breadmaking under celebrity baker Richard Bertinet at The Bertinet Kitchen Cookery School. These skills inspired her to launch Awesome Franks, where customers can enjoy gourmet sandwiches and a selection of deli goods.

With the help of a £25,000 Start Up Loan delivered with support from the Business Enterprise Fund, Alex transformed a dilapidated metro station that had stood empty for seven years. The funding supported a complete redesign of the site, including a full electrical rewire, new plumbing, plastering, equipment and the installation of a pizza oven.

Alex also secured a further five-figure investment from NPIF II – NEL Smaller Loans, managed by NEL Fund Managers as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, to complete the refurbishment. This allowed her to design a unique venue with a playful ‘Wes Anderson meets old telephones’ vibe.

Alex named the business after her son and was inspired by his love for superheroes. Looking ahead, she plans to add a family area and events space, transforming Awesome Franks into a stylish food space and inclusive hub for local families and the wider community.

Alex Walker, founder of Awesome Franks, said: “Starting a new business as a full-time mum hasn’t been easy, but it’s something I’ve built out of passion and to support my local community. The funding I received through the Start Up Loans programme helped make this possible, so I’m proud to become a Start Up Loans Ambassador this year and hope to inspire other entrepreneurs to take the leap.

“Having started a business before, I found this time more challenging given today’s uncertain economic climate. However, this highlights just how vital programmes like Start Up Loans are in supporting growing entrepreneurs. Now that Awesome Franks is open, I’m excited to build our customer base and develop it into a vibrant community hub for families across Newcastle.”

In addition to 12 Ambassadors from each of the UK’s Nations and regions, two additional Ambassadors have been selected from specialist groups supported by the programme who may face challenges in accessing finance elsewhere. One is from the armed forces veterans community and the other from the 18-24 Gen Z age group.

Tim Burt, Senior Investment Manager, Business Enterprise Fund added: “The 2025 Ambassadors will be introduced at a dedicated event in central London that marks the start of a year-long programme which will see them take part in a series of local and national engagements, helping inspire and encourage aspiring start-up founders to take the leap into business ownership.”

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, Business Bank, said: “I have no doubt that Alex will inspire other aspiring business owner to bring their start-up plans to life. Her past entrepreneurial experience along with further funding from the British Business Bank gives Awesome Franks a fantastic platform from which to grow and we look forward to seeing what Alex can achieve.”

Blair McDougall, Minister for Small Businesses and Economic Transformation, said: “Entrepreneurs have the bright ideas, the commitment, and the nose for opportunities. But too often they lack the finance to make the most of this and to contribute to growing our economy. That’s why it’s so important that we make sure that those with the ambition to start up, have access to the finance they need.

“As part of our Plan for Small Businesses, we are funding up to 69,000 additional Start Up Loans to support the next generation of small business owners so they can achieve the success of those being celebrated here today.”

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loan programme has delivered more than 125,000 loans to business owners across the UK, amounting to more than £1.27bn of funding. Of those loans, 40% of loan recipients have been women and 20% from Black, Asian, and Other Minority Ethnic backgrounds (not including White Minorities).

Regional breakdown of loans since 2012

UK Region Loans Made Amount Lent (m) East Midlands 7,400 £74.7 East of England 9,656 £102.4 London 25,048 £248.6 North East 6,507 £63.0 North West 16,039 £158.3 Northern Ireland 2,385 £21.4 Scotland 8,345 £82.7 South East 13,914 £151.7 South West 11,175 £113.1 Wales 5,305 £54.9 West Midlands 10,558 £106.0 Yorkshire and The Humber 11,391 £115.1 Region not obtained 76 £0.76 Grand Total 127,799 Approx £1.2bn

Source: Start Up Loans, 30 September 2025

Through a network of business support partner organisations, for example the Business Enterprise Fund, the Start Up Loans programme provides:

access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants to develop a business plan

fixed-interest first and second loans of up to £25,000 to help recipients to start or grow their business

mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.

For more information and to hear more about our 2025 Ambassadors, please visit: https://www.startuploans.co.uk/about-us/start-up-loans-ambassador-programme/2025-2026