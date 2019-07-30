'Brilliant job' - praise for harbour roadworks despite fears
A project to bury electric cables on Harbour Road in Beadnell has been praised.
The work has been carried out by Freedom Group, a power engineering services company.
Resident Adrian Baker, speaking at a meeting of Beadnell Parish Council, said: “The Benty down to the harbour has been done and, speaking as a resident who was very dubious about how they were going to do it, I think they have done a brilliant job.
“It’s been a nightmare for them. It’s taken them two years to get in touch with the people because of the number of holiday homes but they’ve done a really nice tidy job.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It’s made a big difference now the cables aren’t there any more.”
The parish council agreed to send a letter of thanks to Freedom Group, founded in 1996 with an entrepreneurial management buyout from Yorkshire Electricity.