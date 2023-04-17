Employability experts at housing association Bernicia worked closely with AkzoNobel on its latest recruitment drive to fill four manufacturing support operator posts at its Ashington plant.

Sophie Thomas, Ryan Barren, Faruk Gun and Ken Gamlin are now all working as manufacturing support operators at AkzoNobel after successfully passing a rigorous recruitment process which included a full-day selection session, two-week training programme and interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have all overcome significant issues and hurdles in their lives, impressing all with their determination and focus to secure their dream job.

Luke Dargie, Bernicia employability business partner, Ryan Barren, Faruk Gun, Sophie Thomas and Ken Gamlin (all new AkzoNobel employees) and Jill Johnston, AkzoNobel Ashington site co-ordinator.

Sophie, who worked as a seasonal cleaner at a holiday park said: “Working at AkzoNobel will be a huge positive change for me - having the consistency of work is something I won’t need to worry about.

“I’ve never been successful in an interview, but Luke and Jackie at Bernicia worked with me and on interview day I was much more confident and using the techniques I learnt, I was successful in securing the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so glad I pushed my boundaries as I’ve been massively rewarded working for an amazing company that has assisted me throughout. If there’s something you want to do, grab the opportunity with both hands as the feeling at the end when you succeed is indescribable.”

Faruk, who sought asylum with his wife and two daughters from Kosovo in 2021 where he was a PE teacher and warehouse manager, added: “The change this will bring to my family is huge. Stability, financial security and providing for my family like I have in the past - this is the start of a bright future for us.”

Ryan has been long term unemployed and a palliative carer for his grandmother, while Ken lost his job as a handyman/barman and became homeless until Bernicia offered him a one-bedroom flat.

Jill Johnston, AkzoNobel Ashington site co-ordinator, said: “It has been brilliant for us to have our new starters acquire valuable skills throughout the programme. While they have benefited from training and knowledge in many areas, we have recruited four competent new colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad