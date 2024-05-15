Bright day for North East’s Hedley Planning with associate director and graduate appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More staff success at Hedley Planning as business goes from success-to-success

One of the North East’s leading planning specialist firms Hedley Planning has appointed a new associate director following strong growth and expansion of its operations.

Alex Franklin, who recently oversaw the opening of a new Newcastle office, steps up to the board level role as the firm continues to achieve sustainable growth and invest to meet demand for its services, delivering positive results for clients.

As well as building a skilled and dedicated team, as engagement with the city’s business and property development community ramps-up, he will also work alongside the directors on a variety of wider regional and national residential and commercial instructions, strategic business development and key accounts management.

Rachel Day (left) and Alex Franklin of Hedley Planning

In a separate move, Rachel Day also joins Hedley Planning as a graduate town planner working across a number of commercial planning projects and renewable wind turbine schemes across the UK. She will support senior colleagues to deliver their pipeline of strategic development across the UK.

The move reflects ongoing success for the firm on the back of investment in a skilled team, new heritage and energy renewable sector work, and organic growth of existing clients.