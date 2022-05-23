Brewing up a new local partnership in Morpeth

Jake Whiteley, Central Bean Morpeth manager, with Adam Drozdowicz, owner of Northside Coffee Roasters.

Northside Coffee Roasters, which hand roasts all of its beans at its base on Coopies Lane, will now be fully supplying Central Bean after its strong environmental message attracted the attention of the company’s management team.

Jake Whiteley, manager at Central Bean, said: “Northside not only provides amazing coffee from farms all over the world, they also have such a great environmental message that we are incredibly supportive of here at Central Bean.

“By having them as our core supplier, not only are we supporting a local Morpeth business, but we are also helping them in their crucial environmental campaign to plant more trees on coffee farms and prevent deforestation.”

Northside’s coffee blends are Rainforest Alliance Certified.

The coffee business also strives to ​​support various sustainability and climate change projects whilst collecting its beans from farms in Brazil, Columbia and Costa Rica.

Adam Drozdowicz, owner of Northside Coffee Roasters, said: “We love providing our coffee beans to local cafes like Central Bean.

“Morpeth has such a great community and we’re delighted to be growing in partnership with another business within the area who share our environmental values.

“We hope the regulars enjoy the new taste of Northside at Central Bean.”

A chain of new upgrades to the outdoor seating area is now in place at Central Bean and it has also installed heaters to accommodate for colder weather.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “Central Bean is a business that is constantly thriving and improving its customer offering.

“After customer feedback dictated the need of a heated outdoor seating, Central Bean instantly answered the call and it now has a beautiful outdoor heated area in the centre of Sanderson Arcade for all to enjoy.”