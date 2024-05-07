Brambles Childcare in Amble celebrates 20 years working with children and families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It all started in 2002 when the then managers of Sunshine Creche (Pauline Donoghue) and Happy Apple Nursery (Julia Common and Emma Wallis) were approached by Northumberland County Council to provide a complete childcare service including wrap-around care, groups and childcare for families in the Coquet community area where at the time there was a lot of deprivation and low income.

Having secured funding from a variety of sources they saw the then wasteland transform into a new purpose building which opened its doors in June 2004.

Pauline and Kath (nursery cook), the last existing members of the original team believe our not for profit organisation has certainly evolved over the years but still stands proud and continues to support children and their families in the local community.

Building work underway

“We have met some amazing practitioners, professionals, families and of course children; everyone's commitment to our shared vision has contributed significantly to our growth and accomplishments over the years. We pride ourselves on the difference we have made to children and their families and feel blessed, thanks to each and everyone you for being part of this incredible journey. “