Bradley Hall Alnwick welcomes new team member

Full-service property firm, Bradley Hall, has welcomed Charlotte Jackson to its Alnwick office to support the team with a growing demand for commercial and residential sites across North Northumberland.

Charlotte has worked in the property industry for six years at Bellway Homes as a Senior Sales Advisor and at a regional estate agent and brings with her a wealth of knowledge.

She will be based at Bradley Hall’s northernmost office, located in the heart of Alnwick town centre, and will assist the team and clients with viewings, valuations and marketing.

Charlotte Jackson, Property Executive, said: “Since starting in the Alnwick office I’ve been out on lots of appointments meeting new and existing clients and helping them with their residential sales. Alnwick is a lovely market town to work in and the team at Bradley Hall have been nothing but helpful to ease me into my new role.”

Charlotte Jackson

Angus Todd, Director of Bradley Hall Alnwick, commented on Charlotte’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte to the team. She is a fantastic addition to our branch and has hit the ground running carrying out valuations and viewings for our clients.

“She is full of ideas for how we can best support our clients, many of whom we have been assisting for a number of years. I am looking forward to working with Charlotte and seeing how we can develop our offering for the people of Northumberland.”

Bradley Hall’s Alnwick office specialises in commercial agency, valuation advice, residential properties and land sites for sale to developers. Holiday homes are a key part of the economy in the coastal villages in the area and the team prepare financial reports for potential holiday lets, providing buyers with forecasts on potential earnings.

From the firm’s head office in Newcastle, the team also offer surveys, valuations, mortgage advice, property management and the management of accounts for clients.

With offices in Durham, Sunderland, Newcastle, Morpeth, Gosforth, Tees Valley and Leeds, the full-service property service supports clients across the North East and Yorkshire, as well as commercial clients across the UK.