Boutique says yes to office in Morpeth

Eleanor Richardson, left, and Lottie Thompson. To book an appointment, get in touch via email: [email protected]

The boutique will open on April 30 in Davison House selling high end pre-owned and ex-sampled wedding dresses, as well as other bridal accessories.

Owner Eleanor Richardson said: “After growing up in Morpeth, I always wanted a space here for Bridal Reloved.

“We have so many designers, styles and products to offer people for their day to be as special as possible. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the new boutique in Morpeth to help them find their dream dress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We believe that the experience of buying a wedding dress should be relaxed, exciting and, of course, fun.

“Come alone or bring your bridal entourage for the experience, have a drink and select your dresses to try and get inspired.”

The award-winning boutique says it sells pre-owned and ex-sample dresses for a fraction of the price and encourages recycling and up-cycling dresses.

Bridal Reloved also has a seamstress at hand to help with changes the bride may want made.

It holds many high end designers including dresses by Jenny Packham, Maggie Sottero and Ian Stuart and stocks veils and tiaras, among other accessories.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “Bridal Reloved will be our first bridal store we’ve ever had in the centre.