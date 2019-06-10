A luxury boutique hotel has opened on the Northumberland coast following a £3million refurbishment.

The 18-month project has transformed Beadnell Towers from a 10 bed hotel into an 18-bedroomed venue, consisting of hotel, kitchen, bar and terrace, as well as a British-inspired menu.

Denis Frucot, general manager at Beadnell Towers.

It was bought by property developer David Wilson in October 2016 and has had a ‘soft’ opening over the past week while the final touches are put in place.

Denis Frucot, general manager of the venue, said a key aspiration of the project had been to make the hotel is a destination in itself, thus helping to build a year-round business.

Well aware that the weather might not be conducive to outdoor pursuits during the winter period, extra efforts have been made to give the hotel itself a luxurious feel which guests will want to spend time in.

“As it is a Listed Building, the renovations have had to be in keeping with its historical heritage,” he said.

“In the process of the renovations we uncovered some amazing finds; we were pleasantly surprised to see that underneath the plastered walls and ceilings, there was some beautiful authentic stonework and timbers which our designer, Matt Hulme of Dynargh Design built into his vision.

Fine dining at Beadnell Towers.

“We’ve now left these uncovered, so everyone can enjoy the stunning workmanship that went into the original venue.”

The bar and kitchen are open from breakfast onwards, seven days a week.

A firm favourite for both visitors to the North East and those more local, Beadnell is a destination that appeals to many, with glorious beaches on its doorstep and its close proximity to the historical sites of Bamburgh, the Farne Islands and Dunstanburgh.

As well as its location in the walkers’ paradise that is the beautiful Northumberland countryside, there is an abundance of water sports available in Beadnell and nearby Seahouses, all of which helps put this family and dog-friendly destination firmly on the map.

This transformation provided opportunities for many of the businesses and individuals in the area, with the involvement of the regions’ architects, builders, solicitors, bankers, and other local tradespeople in the process of creating this stunning stand-alone venue.

It has also provided significant local employment, with 30 staff at the moment, but with demand having already been extremely high to try out the venue, this figure is expected to reach 40 by the end of June.

One of the 18 rooms at Beadnell Towers

Matt Hulme’s previous work has included a number of Hotel du Vin properties and the Cookie Jar in Alnwick, Northumberland.

The intention is to appeal to the family market with six of the bedrooms able to be booked together as family suites.

Meanwhile, a 100-seat open plan restaurant, bar and kitchen with a modern British menu created by head chef Tony McDermott will sit alongside the Reading Room lounge which will be used for casual dining, afternoon tea, pre and post dinner drinks and functions.

Denis Frucot, who has been on site for 12 months overseeing the project, has previously been general manager of Macdonald Linden Hall in Morpeth, Northumberland; Seckford Hall, Woodbridge, Suffolk, Hoste, Bunham Market, Norfolk; after spending 16 years with Hotel du Vin and Malmaison.

A VIP event was held last weekend to mark the official launch of the hotel and the end of the 18-month rejuvenation period.