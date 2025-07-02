A conservation manager from a Borders environmental charity has been made a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Societies (FRAgS) of Great Britain.

The award is presented on behalf of the UK’s four national Royal Agricultural Societies and aims to recognise distinguished achievement in agriculture and related land-based industries.

Tweed Forum is a charitable trust and organisation who aim to promote the sustainable use of the River Tweed and protect and enhance the natural, built and cultural heritage of the region.

Conservation manager for the charity, Dr Derek Robeson was awarded his fellowship in recognition of his long-term commitment to working with farmers to deliver environmental projects on the ground.

Dr Derek Robeson from Tweed Forum. (Photo: George Carrick)

He is passionate about integrating farming, forestry and conservation, and about sharing his knowledge of wildlife, history and environmental land management with university students and secondary school pupils.

Derek was presented with his Fellowship Certificate at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston, where over 200 gathered for the ceremony.

Derek said: “I was very humbled to receive this award. Over the years, I have been extremely lucky to have worked with many dedicated colleagues and friends, who have made a real difference.”

Tweed Forum CEO, Luke Comins added: “Derek is an invaluable member of our team here at Tweed Forum and works on a host of projects from wading bird habitat restoration to tree planting programmes and educational outreach.

"His expertise and knowledge are exceptional, and he is widely respected both across the Borders and beyond. He is hugely deserving of this prestigious Award.”