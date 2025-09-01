Boots reopens after pest control called to Berwick-upon-Tweed store
The Boots store in Berwick-upon-Tweed has reopened following a ‘pest incident’.
The Marygate shop was closed from Sunday lunchtime until Monday afternoon after reports that a rat had entered the store from the street.
A Boots spokesperson said "The Boots store in Berwick-upon-Tweed was temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon due to a pest incident.
"Pest control arrived on site this morning (Monday) to address the issue and the store is now open again as normal.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this caused our customers.”