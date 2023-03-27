Westway Vets, which has 16 sites across the North East, has taken over a neighbouring pet shop to double the size of its clinic at the Collingwood Centre in Preston North Road.

The extra space will enable them to create separate cat and dog wards, an operating theatre and dental room.

A new dental x-ray machine and surgical equipment are included in the investment.

Long-serving receptionists Lesley Martin and and Debbie Kent.

Work is due to be completed in April and is the second phase of an impressive revamp of the site.

Last summer, the reception underwent refurbishment and an additional consult room and pharmacy were built.

The new operating theatre means the veterinary team can carry out routine surgery instead of cats, dogs and other small animals having to be taken to Westway’s larger clinic in Howdon or to their main 24-hour hospital in West Road, Newcastle.

The expansion in facilities will support the practice’s growth as demand for services has doubled in the last 12 months.

Westway Vets practice manager Mark Turnbull said: “This is an exciting expansion of our North Shields surgery as part of a drive to offer more services to meet demand. The surgery has a strong, loyal client base so we want to offer more services at the site.

“The expansion of services will be for day patients only as any pets needing overnight care will have surgery or treatment at the hospital in West Road as they’ve always done.

“Clients bringing their pets to us will see a much-improved surgery with a more spacious site with a modern feel following the refurbishment. It will also provide a great place to work for the team.”