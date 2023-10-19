Bookings open for Northumberland Tourism Fair in Alnwick
The annual event will be held at Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick on Wednesday, March 24, 2024.
Holiday property owners are invited to attend the event, where they can gather up to date information for their guests from over 100 unique exhibitors.
Tourist attractions from across the region will be handing out leaflets and talking to visitors.
Many wholesale suppliers, restaurants and service providers will also be exhibiting, with some offering discounts and free samples.
Jakob Cross, creative director, said: “Property owners gain a lot of value from the event, especially as a source of information for their guests”
“We have so many fantastic attractions, delicious restaurants and unique businesses in our region that it is a challenge to stay updated with them all.
"Northumberland Tourism Fair enables accommodation providers to gather all the information they need for the year in a single one-day event.”