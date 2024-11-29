The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has announced the appointment of Steve Foxley to be its new chief executive, following an extensive recruitment process.

Steve is currently the CEO of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in Sheffield, having previously been a member of the Executive Management Board of Siemens plc, leading their Building Technologies Division.

He replaces Andrew Jamieson who stepped down earlier this year after over ten years at the helm of the UK’s leading technology innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy.

ORE Catapult chair, Ronnie Bonnar, commented: “Steve’s extensive national and international experience of driving innovation, investment and growth will be a huge asset the whole of the offshore renewable energy sector”.

Steve Foxley will begin his new position as chief executive of ORE Catapult in early 2025.

“His experience of working within the Innovate UK Catapult Network will also ensure ever greater collaboration, delivering massive benefits to the UK as we scale up offshore wind to meet our Net Zero goals and become a clean energy superpower”.

Steve Foxley will start his new post in early 2025. He said: “Offshore wind is a sector that has long held my fascination for its capacity to regenerate forgotten communities, to provide green energy to homes and businesses, to push the boundaries of innovation, and to make industrial scale impact globally.

“I am looking forward to joining the team at ORE Catapult to support this critical sector and to deliver on the country‘s ambitions."

Dr Stella Peace, interim executive chair at Innovate UK, said: “Steve Foxley has been a successful and respected CEO of the AMRC, and his move to ORE Catapult is a testament to the calibre of talent that exists within the Innovate UK Catapult Network.”