Draeger Safety UK has marked a 10-year partnership with The Children’s Safety Education Foundation (CSEF) and also announced the sponsorship of three new schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Draeger Safety UK is one of the global leaders in safety and medical technology and its safety products are used and trusted by a wide variety of customers across sectors including utilities, renewable energy, and emergency services.

Headquartered in Blyth, the relationship sees them provide funding to help enable CSEF to conduct its ‘Respect’ safety educational programme in secondary schools across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest schools to be supported have been selected based on their locations near the business’s three UK bases in Blyth, Aberdeen and Hemel Hempstead.

Three more school partnerships have been announced as part of a collaboration between Draeger Safety UK and CSEF.

‘Respect – Your Life, Your Choice’ is a national citizenship and anti-social behaviour programme, designed to foster the social and emotional development of young people aged 11 – 16.

Juliana Okodoa, senior quality engineer at Draeger Safety UK commented: "Keeping people safe is very much in line with our mission as a business, so we are delighted to be able to play a small part in helping CSEF team carry out their important work.”

Steven Foster of the Children’s Safety Education Foundation, comments: “The support such as that offered by Draeger Safety UK is vital in helping to support our work with young people in schools across the UK, inspiring them to reject harmful behaviours, respect their communities and raise their aspirations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after the news earlier this year that the Draeger Safety intend to acquire land and develop plans for a potential new facility in the northeast, reaffirming its commitment to the area and its 497 staff based in Blyth.