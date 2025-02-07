A company that has its UK safety division headquarters in Blyth has announced plans to significantly expand its UK rental division, Draeger Hire UK, over the next four years.

Operating nationwide, the rental service offers 24-hour delivery on a wide range of the international safety manufacturer’s equipment – from gas and flame detectors and breathing apparatus to drug and alcohol testing products and specialist fire-fighting equipment.

The business also announced the appointment of Neil Shepherd, who will oversee the broader marketing of Draeger Hire as well as having overall responsibility for marketing of the firm’s marine and offshore division.

He said: “Draeger Hire offers a flexible and fast way for our customers to access the very best and most up-to-date safety equipment on the market.

“Furthermore, with almost 600 colleagues across our UK safety business, we are ideally positioned to not only support customers large and small with their safety equipment needs, but to be trusted partners – providing knowledge, advice and expertise to help make safety easier.”

Draeger Safety UK Ltd is part of The Dräger Group, a family company founded in 1889 with more than 16,000 employees worldwide (789 in the UK).

Matthew Bedford, Draeger Safety UK managing director, said: “The expansion of our UK Hire service reflects the growing demand for a ‘safety as a service’ approach that many businesses are looking for during the continued economic challenges.

“I am delighted to warmly welcome Neil Shepherd to his role supporting the future growth of the business and I am confident that his experience will be a real asset to the company.”