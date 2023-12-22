Blyth Valley MP visits pub in Cramlington to see results of £300,000 refurbishment
The Lord of the Manor has had £300,000 invested in new furniture, inside and outside lighting, and TV screens for showing live sports by operator Craft Union Pub Company.
The MP was shown round the pub and discussed local issues, particularly employment opportunities, with operators Mark and Bridget Byrne.
He said: “I am pleased to have been invited to the Lord of the Manor and meet with Mark, Bridget, and the team.
“The work that was carried out during the refurbishment has provided the venue with a brilliant new look and has really enhanced the customer offering.
“I wish Mark and Bridget the best for the future and cannot wait to visit again.”
The pub also has a new entertainment schedule, including quiz nights and live music, and runs regular fundraising initiatives for local and national causes.
Mark said: “It was great to host Ian for the afternoon and show him around our amazing community pub.
“We thoroughly enjoyed talking to him about our recent investment and how we engage with the locals.
“Our refurbishment has truly benefited the business, and we love welcoming old and new faces into the pub.”
Bridget added: “The local community is very important to us at the Lord of the Manor, and it was nice talking about the potential career opportunities available to those in the area.
“Ian was very supportive when we were talking about the local area and is keen to support in the best way possible with future issues.”