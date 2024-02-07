Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entry is free and is a great chance for people of all ages to meet major employers and discuss options for their future.

People can register for a place by clicking this link - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/blyth-valley-apprenticeship-fair-2024-tickets-803922894017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of the UK and North Easts biggest companies are attending in sectors from hospitality and retail to manufacturing and transport – all offering apprenticeships, jobs and employment opportunities.

Ian Levy MP pictured at a previous Apprenticeships Fair.

Attendees can talk to key local employers throughout the day and help will be on hand with CV writing , interview prep, and supporting applicants.

Apprenticeships are an exciting option for all ages, with hands-on training and the chance to put new skills into action whilst receiving a wage.