Blyth Valley Apprenticeship Fair 2024

Do you know somebody who might want to "Earn Whilst You Learn" and build a career with one of the region's top employers? If so, Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, is hosting his third annual Apprenticeships Fair at Concordia Leisure Centre this Friday, February 9. Doors open 10am and the event runs until 3pm.
By Nick OliverContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
Entry is free and is a great chance for people of all ages to meet major employers and discuss options for their future.

People can register for a place by clicking this link - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/blyth-valley-apprenticeship-fair-2024-tickets-803922894017.

Dozens of the UK and North Easts biggest companies are attending in sectors from hospitality and retail to manufacturing and transport – all offering apprenticeships, jobs and employment opportunities.

Ian Levy MP pictured at a previous Apprenticeships Fair.Ian Levy MP pictured at a previous Apprenticeships Fair.
Ian Levy MP pictured at a previous Apprenticeships Fair.

Attendees can talk to key local employers throughout the day and help will be on hand with CV writing , interview prep, and supporting applicants.

Apprenticeships are an exciting option for all ages, with hands-on training and the chance to put new skills into action whilst receiving a wage.

Apprenticeships are available at multiple levels from school leavers, people upskilling their careers and complete career changes. There are hundreds to choose from and some include qualifications even up to degree level.

