Blyth Valley Apprenticeship Fair 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Entry is free and is a great chance for people of all ages to meet major employers and discuss options for their future.
People can register for a place by clicking this link - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/blyth-valley-apprenticeship-fair-2024-tickets-803922894017.
Dozens of the UK and North Easts biggest companies are attending in sectors from hospitality and retail to manufacturing and transport – all offering apprenticeships, jobs and employment opportunities.
Attendees can talk to key local employers throughout the day and help will be on hand with CV writing , interview prep, and supporting applicants.
Apprenticeships are an exciting option for all ages, with hands-on training and the chance to put new skills into action whilst receiving a wage.
Apprenticeships are available at multiple levels from school leavers, people upskilling their careers and complete career changes. There are hundreds to choose from and some include qualifications even up to degree level.