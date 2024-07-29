Blyth robotics firm has 'no any reason to go anywhere else' as CEO praises North East business 'ecosystem'
VersaTile Automation, based in Blyth, manufactures a modular moving floor tile logistics system that can keep track of goods in customers’ facilities, move them around immediately, and use AI to respond to unpredictable changes.
The firm, a spin-out from Northumberland-based advanced manufacturing firm Tharsus Group, was launched with £8m of seed funding and claims it can double productivity for clients while only using half as much space as traditional warehouse systems.
Joni Rautavuori, the CEO of VersaTile, believes that a healthy ecosystem for firms like his is developing in Northumberland.
He said: “I do not think we are competing against each other in the small area where we are, we are in the global markets and we are competing with other countries, with other companies in the sector.
“In that sense we want to work together with other companies to make our region really active so we can attract people to come in, the labour force to come in, the education systems to support that, and have the whole ecosystem.”
Joni added: “It is nice to see that there is a bit of a cluster happening now in the renewables sector but there is also potential to do a lot more.
“We see that more cooperation within the region between the companies is very helpful for everybody.”
According to Joni, this is important for the UK economy as a whole as well as for Northumberland.
He said: “Currently unemployment is already at quite a low level in general and if you want to grow the economy, we need to be more productive. We need to use more technology and automation to enable this growth.
“I see these as very important and strategic companies and initiatives for the whole country.”
VersaTile and parent company Tharsus have a “strong connection to the local community” and remain committed to Blyth despite the firm’s global outlook, Joni said.
He added: “We have all the competence that has been developed over the years in this sector. Now, we are using this competence to spin out a separate company, but closely connected to the roots and the legacy in the region.
“We feel, based on experience, Blyth is a good location. We have a good workforce, we have strong values established, good connections with the community and region, and we do not see any reason to go anywhere else.”
VersaTile announced last month that it had secured its first client, Northampton based logistics firm Wincanton, and Joni believes the company can expand internationally from its base in Blyth.
He said: “Because of the different approach and the uniqueness of the product, there is a lot of interest from different customers.
“We have been developing this a little bit under the radar so we have not been active in the market for a long time, but now that we have come to market and we have the first customers, there are a lot of requests.
“We have a number of active negotiations ongoing with quite a few known players in the market.”
