Blyth Resource and Information Centre has been awarded more than £90,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grant of £91,363 from the Virgin Money Foundation is aimed at enabling digital inclusion.

It is one of three organisations in the North East awarded a share of £291,000 to provide digital skills training for young people, provide access to devices to get online for low-income families, and support projects aimed at reducing digital exclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice Prince CIC, a community interest group, has been awarded £100,000 to enable digital inclusion in the local Longbenton community.

Justice Prince has been awarded £100,000.

Edberts House in Gateshead has been awarded £99,858.

Nancy Doyle-Hall, executive director at Virgin Money Foundation said: "Digital exclusion deepens inequalities, but it can be solved. Virgin Money Foundation is proud to support charities tackling this issue and bringing positive change to their communities.

“With this latest round of grants, we aim to ensure these communities have the digital access and skills they need to thrive. We are fully supportive of the national movement towards digital inclusion, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances, have the opportunity to participate fully in the digital age."

Chris Rhodes, chief executive officer at Virgin Money, emphasised the critical importance of digital inclusion for both customers and the wider society: “At Virgin Money we recognise that financial inclusion and digital inclusion are intrinsically linked. That is why we are proud to support the Virgin Money Foundation as it strives to improve digital skills and access across Glasgow and the North East.”

Virgin Money Foundation’s digital inclusion project aligns closely with the UK Government's Digital Action Plan.