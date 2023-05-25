Blyth Live: Music festival partners with locally-based digital station Frisk Radio
The commercial station, which broadcasts digitally from Blyth, has been named the festival’s media partner, meaning it will be responsible for promoting the event to its listeners and the wider community.
Stuart Landreth, director of the station, said: “We are delighted that Frisk Radio has been chosen as the media partner for the Blyth Live festival.
“It is great that the town council has opted to work with a local broadcaster, who can reach listeners across the North East.
“This year’s artist line-up is superb, with headliners 911 and Liberty X being well loved amongst our audience from their teenage days.”
The headliners, who have collectively sold millions of albums, were announced earlier this year.
Blyth Live will feature street theatre, food stalls, and a funfair in addition to sets from music artists.
Councillor Warren Taylor, mayor of Blyth Town Council, said: “Blyth Live presents an excellent chance for families to attend and enjoy a fantastic day together.
“We are anticipating a turnout of approximately 15,000 and the event will serve as a wonderful showcase for Blyth, attracting both locals and tourists alike.
“We are delighted to welcome Frisk Radio too as we believe that it is important to partner with local businesses and organisations.”
Frisk Radio began in 2018 as an internet radio station and began broadcasting digitally in December 2021. It reaches audiences in Northumberland, Newcastle, and North and South Tyneside.