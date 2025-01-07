Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth Homebase will reopen as The Range Superstores with an integrated Homebase Garden Centre in January.

CDS Superstores, parent company of The Range and Wilko, has confirmed the next wave of openings for its new-format superstores, following the acquisition of the Homebase brand and up to 70 stores.

The Range announced additional launches into former Homebase stores in Newton Abbot, Felixstowe and Blyth, set to open on January 24, following their initial announcement of stores set opening in Pollokshaws, Glasgow, Christchurch, Bournemouth and Birmingham on January 17.

The rebranded locations will offer a fresh shopping experience, combining The Range’s product variety with the home improvement expertise of Homebase and feature ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’.

Homebase in Blyth is set to become The Range.

CDS plans to roll out up to 10 new superstores per month, with a goal of transforming up to 70 Homebase locations and securing up to 1,600 jobs throughout 2025, while prioritising retaining and transferring team members from the acquired Homebase locations.

Alex Simpkin, Group CEO at CDS, said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range.

“While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade as they are during the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format.

“We’re also eager to help consumers nationwide by investing in the Homebase brand with the relaunch of www.homebase.co.uk and expect to have this platform live to support families in all of their home improvement endeavours very soon.”

For more information on The Range, visit: www.therange.co.uk.