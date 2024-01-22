Blyth Harbour Commission has appointed a new chair of its board of commissioners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catherine Young will replace Geoff Hodgson in the role after the completion of his term at the organisation, which is the statutory trust responsible for the Port of Blyth.

Having previously served as a commissioner for seven years, Catherine was appointed deputy chair of the board in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "Firstly, I would like to extend my gratitude to Geoff Hodgson, who is stepping down after a highly successful term on the board, which has coincided with record-breaking financial performance and several significant developments.

Catherine Young will replace Geoff Hodgson as Blyth Harbour Commission chair. (Photo by Port of Blyth)

“I am also delighted to be continuing my service for Blyth Harbour Commission as chair and I am looking forward to working closely with board members and senior management to deliver further growth and prosperity for the benefit of our stakeholders and the wider regional economy.”