Blyth Harbour Commission, which oversees Port of Blyth, appoints new chair
Catherine Young will replace Geoff Hodgson in the role after the completion of his term at the organisation, which is the statutory trust responsible for the Port of Blyth.
Having previously served as a commissioner for seven years, Catherine was appointed deputy chair of the board in January 2022.
She said: "Firstly, I would like to extend my gratitude to Geoff Hodgson, who is stepping down after a highly successful term on the board, which has coincided with record-breaking financial performance and several significant developments.
“I am also delighted to be continuing my service for Blyth Harbour Commission as chair and I am looking forward to working closely with board members and senior management to deliver further growth and prosperity for the benefit of our stakeholders and the wider regional economy.”
Paul Hardisty, currently a commissioner, has stepped up to deputy chair and a new non-executive commissioner, Andrew Mills, has been appointed.