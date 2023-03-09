The company has expanded its operations at Energy Central in Blyth and also marked its third anniversary.

Harlyn – which has a range of international projects under its belt – has taken over more offices at Blyth Workspace, a four-storey building in the centre of town managed by Advance Northumberland.

The office move also comes after Harlyn Solutions recently launched a new education programme, sharing complex logistics knowledge with engineers from the offshore sector across the UK.

Graduate Engineers Matthew Stephenson, Jack Coulson, and Kris Tait, head of projects.

The firm, which provides engineering-led logistics support to facilitate complex and large-scale shipping for offshore clients, has also recruited a new engineer to add to its growing team, bringing its head count up to 10.

Hamish Adamson, Harlyn Solutions co-founder and managing director, said: “Moving to Blyth Workspace has been a move we’ve never regretted.

"It’s location and proximity to the Port of Blyth makes it the perfect location for a growing offshore business like ours.

“We’re excited to be growing and a larger office will help us accommodate our larger team and cement our growth plans for 2023.”

Within its first three years, Harlyn Solutions has tripled the size of its team and beaten its growth targets by 25% thanks to winning offshore work in 10 countries.