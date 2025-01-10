Blyth firm Draeger supplies Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service with new breathing apparatus
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
More than 200 new Breathing Apparatus (BA) sets have been purchased from Draeger Safety UK.
BA sets are primarily used in scenarios involving dangerous atmospheres, for example, in fires, chemical incidents, and confined spaces.
It has been decided to replace the existing 15-year-old sets with Draeger’s latest PSS Airboss system.
Peter Heath, TWFRS chief fire officer, said: “The equipment is paramount for life-saving rescues when firefighters need to enter fires or other hazardous environments.
“As a former firefighter myself it is encouraging to see continual development and improvement of breathing apparatus sets.
“Draeger are one of the leaders in their field and are able to deliver significant benefits to our firefighters including weight reduction that helps to ease firefighter fatigue, enhances flexibility, and supports a diverse range of body types.”
The new BA sets will be fully implemented within the service by April.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.