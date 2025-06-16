Blyth firm Draeger praised by Ministry of Defence for its support of the Armed Forces

By Ian Smith
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 14:43 BST
Draeger in Blyth.placeholder image
Draeger in Blyth.
Blyth-based Draeger Safety Systems has received an award from the Ministry of Defence.

It is one of 307 organisations awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Awards for 2025.

The award is in recognition of its exceptional support to the Armed Forces community.

Major General Jamie Gordon, chief cxecutive of the Council of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations, said: “These Silver Award winners are trusted allies of defence. They don’t just talk about support, they show it, every day, through flexible policies, visible advocacy and long-term commitment to those who serve.”

Matthew Bedford, managing director, Sales & Service Division UK of Draeger UK, said: “We are both thrilled and proud to learn that Draeger UK has been awarded a silver level accreditation for the Armed Forces Covenant. This nicely evidences our commitment as an organisation to support and champion all of those who serve or have served (whether regular or reserve) and their families, as well as cadets and adult volunteers.”

