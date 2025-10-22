Blyth facility powers UK clean tech breakthrough in offshore wind

The UK’s first fleet of floating wind measurement buoys have been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Venterra V-LiDAR fleet was developed by metocean specialist Partrac and engineered and built by Osbit at its new 3,350-square-metre facility at the Port of Blyth.

It follows a £10 million investment that places the North East at the heart of a new era in clean tech manufacturing and export growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Daniels, CEO of Venterra Group, said: “The launch of our fleet of advanced LiDAR buoys, designed and manufactured by our team in Blyth, is a direct and innovative response to our clients' and broader market needs.

Venterra Group has launched V-LiDAR, the UK’s first fleet of floating wind measurement buoys.

"This advancement positions our capabilities at the forefront of metocean services and further underpins Venterra's vision as a world leading wind services champion.”

The V-LiDAR buoys are designed to deliver real-time, high-frequency wind resource data with exceptional accuracy and reliability.

With up to 20 months of operational endurance, they provide a robust and efficient solution for offshore wind developers, supporting project viability, financial due diligence, and faster consenting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Blakeman, joint managing director of Osbit, said: “Manufacturing the V-LiDAR fleet from our new Blyth facility is a proud achievement for the Osbit team and a clear demonstration of the North East’s capability in advanced offshore engineering.”

Sam Athey, managing director of Partrac, added: “By integrating our insights and learnings from our deep experience, we have now launched the world's most advanced LiDAR buoy."

The Blyth facility is part of the North East Investment Zone, which is expected to unlock £3 billion in private sector investment and create 4,000 jobs across advanced manufacturing and clean energy sectors.