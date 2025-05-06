Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recent announcement of planning permission for a higher-level education facility in Blyth has been welcomed.

The £11 million state-of-the-art Energy Central Institute (ECI) will be built on the site of the former Keel Row Shopping Centre in the town centre.

Permission for the controversial demolition of Keel Row was granted in September.

The institute is the second phase of the Energy Central Campus, following the Energy Central Hub which was completed last year.

A CGI of the Energy Central Institute. Image: GSS Architecture

WSP will act as Project Manager, Quantity Surveyor, Principal Designer CDM, and provide Civil & Structural and M&E engineering services.

The scheme is being delivered in collaboration with GSS Architecture as lead architect, DPP as planning consultant, and Colour as landscape architect, supported by a wider team including transport, acoustic, and fire engineering specialists.

Stephen Graham, technical director at WSP, said: “This project represents far more than a new building — it’s a signal of Blyth’s ambition to lead in clean energy, skills development, and innovation.

"We’re proud to support a scheme that invests in people, future industry, and the vibrancy of the town itself. By combining our expertise in placemaking and net zero delivery, we’re helping to create a flexible and inclusive facility that will have a lasting impact on the local community and economy.”

Simon Rennison-Rae, artner, GSS Architecture, added: “It’s amazing news. The project shows the continued investment and ambition of Advance Northumberland and Northumberland County Council and is the next step in the wider Energising Blyth project.

"GSS have been involved in this project from its inception, and it builds upon our understanding of the clean energy, research, innovation and education sectors as well as the cross over between industry and academia and the benefits this can bring.”

The ECI will feature a flexible theatre, teaching and research spaces, offices, a community café, and a double-height atrium. The layout is designed to maximise collaboration between research and commercial ventures while achieving low carbon in operation.

The project is part of the Energising Blyth £95m regeneration programme to grow, renew and connect the town.

The Energy Central Institute is part of Energy Central Campus, a flagship project for Energy Central which is a strategic partnership between Northumberland County Council, Port of Blyth, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Advance Northumberland.