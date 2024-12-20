Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North East Combined Authority (NECA) has approved in principle a transformative multi- million-pound investment to create thousands of green energy jobs at two key sites.

One of the key sites identified is the Energy Central Campus (ECC) in Blyth – a partnership between the Port of Blyth, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Northumberland County Council.

The NECA cabinet pledged £5.5m to complete the funding package for the Energy Central Institute (ECI) the second phase of ECC. The ECI will be a new higher-level skills and innovation facility located in Blyth’s town centre.

Working with two leading Universities – Durham and Newcastle, and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, the ECI is set to develop energy sector expertise at degree and PhD levels.

The facility will serve as a central hub for collaboration, ensuring the region remains at the forefront of energy sector growth.

The ECI offers a ‘next step’ for learners progressing from the recently opened Energy Central Learning Hub on the Blyth Quayside.

By offering advanced training and qualifications, the ECI establishes a clear pathway to employment in the clean energy sector, capitalising on the thriving supply chain of clean energy companies operating within and around the Port of Blyth and across the wider region.

Martin Lawlor OBE, chair of Energy Central Campus, said: "Energy Central Campus is creating real opportunities for our region.

“This investment will ensure individuals can access the training and skills needed to secure well-paid, sustainable jobs right here in Blyth.

"The Energy Central Institute is an excellent example of how universities and industry can work together to address the challenges of the future by equipping students with the skills and expertise needed for a rapidly evolving energy sector."

Tony Quinn, deputy chair of Energy Central Campus and technology development director at Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, added: “We are delighted to have secured the support and funding from the North East Combined Authority for the Energy Central Institute.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the commitment and effort of all our partners in what will be a strategically important initiative for the region.

“As a landmark skills and innovation facility, it will not only serve both students and industry in helping to form the renewables workforce of the future but will also forge new and productive relationships with academia locally and support much needed applied research activity from right here in Blyth.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, North East Combined Authority cabinet member for Environment, Coast, and Rural, and leader of Northumberland County Council said: “The Energy Central Campus in Blyth is crucial to our ambitions in green energy and offshore.

"The Energy Central Institute will be at the cutting-edge in terms of providing the training and skills needed for the jobs being created by the renewable energy boom.

“It shows our absolute commitment to becoming world leaders in this field.

“We’ve seen similar initiatives both in the North East and elsewhere how the ability to attract several times the initial public investment in private sector funding.”