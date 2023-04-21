The shop has joined the Snappy Shopper app, which customers can use to have their shopping delivered within a mile of the store for 99p.

Customers can receive £14 off their first shop on the app until Sunday April 23 by using the discount code HELLOBLYTH.

Peter Saleem from Broadway Premier said: “Snappy Shopper is a fantastic way for local stores to grow their business at a time when things are increasingly challenging for retailers and customers in small communities.

“Home delivery is a crucial tool within the convenience store sector. Offering 30-60 minute delivery is a service that simply cannot be matched by the multiples.

“That is why my team and I decided to provide grocery delivery via the app.”

The shop has further discounts planned for app users.

Peter added: “As well as fantastic discounts for new users, we will also be offering 1p laundry bundles next week for existing customers as well as an exciting promotion timed with the King’s coronation.

“Please show your support for your local store by giving the service a try for yourself.”

