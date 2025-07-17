Three innovative North East England companies have reinforced the region’s status as a key offshore wind cluster by securing places on a leading technology demonstration programme – receiving a share of £600,000, alongside invaluable support from experienced industry mentors.

The TIGGOR (Technology, Innovation and Green Growth for Offshore Renewables) programme delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult aims to accelerate the development of products, technologies and services originating in the North of Tyne region for the UK’s offshore wind supply chain.

The companies selected for the nine-month programme are: SeaThor, North Tyneside Pulcea, Blyth, and Kinewell, Newcastle.

SeaThor has developed Cable Spring, a subsea dynamic cable protection system designed to mitigate cable failure in offshore wind farms.

Pulcea’s acoustic barrier system, their High Performance Bubble Curtain, focuses on reducing underwater noise for marine mammals during offshore wind farm construction.

Kinewell is using AI, advanced computing and mathematics to identify the best combination of floating platforms, mooring lines and anchors to build more efficient and cost-effective wind farms offshore.

Magnus Willett, senior project manager in strategy and emerging technologies at ORE Catapult, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome these three companies to the TIGGOR programme and we look forward to supporting them as they develop products and services that could boost growth and productivity across the North East of England and increase UK content in the offshore renewable energy supply chain.”

The TIGGOR programme is funded by the North East Combined Authority (NECA) as part of its commitment to supporting the region's offshore renewable energy supply chain.