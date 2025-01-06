Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blyth chef specialising in local and sustainable food is asking for support in his mission to raise £10,000 to kick-start start his chicken business this summer.

Joe Fellows has launched a Kickstarter campaign, with the aim of raising enough money to start his project which he hopes to be located in Seaton Delaval’s Secret Garden.

Cluck n Chuck aims to incorporate local chefs as well as locally grown produce to make high-quality burgers and chicken dishes in a small restaurant.

Joe said: “I moved down to the Cotswolds as a young man learned my trade in a fantastic restaurant and came back up north to continue my journey, working in some of the UK’s top restaurants along the way.

“This all gave me an incredible passion for local sustainable food and bringing communities together with great times and great food from our champion local producers.

"I use all products from local farms and butchers from the North East and grow a lot myself.

“If you plan on trying the Cluck and Chuck or visiting the garden I urge you support the campaign to make something special for us all.”

Joe currently owns a sauce business called Farm Fermented Foods. He expanded: “Since I’ve came home I started Farm Fermented Foods, a fermented hot sauce company.

“With the bad weather cancelling the markets all through December I had to pivot and think fast, so I started Cluck n Chuck – but the dishes will also showcase sauces and kimchi from my sauce company.”

Joe has currently raised £2380 through his Kickstarter campaign with 27 days left to go.